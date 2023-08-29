France defies Niger ultimatum for ambassador to leave

France’s ambassador has remained in Niger despite being given a 48-hour deadline to leave the country last Friday, French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed in a defiant speech.

Ambassador Sylvain Itte had been ordered to go amid rapidly deteriorating bilateral ties. But hours after the coup leaders’ deadline had passed, the president said he “applauds” Itte for staying put.

The junta overthrew Niger’s elected president last month, reports the BBC. In a major foreign policy speech to ambassadors gathered in Paris as well as others listening remotely, Macron said: “France and its diplomats have faced particularly difficult situations in some countries in recent months, from Sudan, where France has been exemplary, to Niger at this very moment.

“I applaud your colleague and your colleagues who are listening from their posts.”

Niger’s President Mohamed Bazoum was toppled on July 26 in a coup that has been condemned by France and many of Niger’s neighbours, including the West African regional bloc ECOWAS. Ambassador Itte had refused to meet Niger’s new leaders after the coup, the junta said on Friday, as it announced the French ambassador had 48 hours to leave.