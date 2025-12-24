France Condemns U.S. Visa Restrictions On Thierry Breton

France has condemned in strong terms the visa restriction measures imposed by the United States on former European Commissioner Thierry Breton and four other European figures, describing the action as intimidation and coercion aimed at undermining European digital sovereignty.

The French government said the move represents an unacceptable attempt to interfere with the European Union’s ability to regulate its own digital space.

French President Emmanuel Macron, reacting to the development, stressed that the European Union’s digital regulations were adopted through a democratic and sovereign process by the European Parliament and the Council.

He said the laws apply strictly within Europe to ensure fair competition among digital platforms and to guarantee that what is illegal offline is also illegal online, without targeting any third country.

France rejected claims that the EU’s digital rules amount to extraterritorial censorship, insisting that the legislation is designed solely to protect European users, promote fair competition and safeguard democratic values.

According to French officials, the rules do not seek to impose European standards beyond the EU’s borders.

The visa restrictions announced by Washington have heightened tensions between the United States and the European Union, particularly over the enforcement of the Digital Services Act and other technology regulations affecting major global platforms.

U.S. authorities have accused the affected European figures of pressuring American technology companies, an allegation Paris and Brussels strongly dispute.

France emphasized that the governance of Europe’s digital space cannot be dictated from outside the continent, reaffirming that regulatory autonomy is a core component of European sovereignty.

The French government said Europe will not allow its laws to become bargaining tools in geopolitical or commercial disputes.

Working closely with the European Commission and its European partners, France said it will continue to defend the EU’s digital sovereignty and regulatory independence, warning that any attempt to undermine Europe’s democratic rule-making process will be firmly resisted.