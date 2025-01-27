France Condemns Rwanda’s Action In DR Congo

Share

French Foreign Minister, Jean-Noel Barrot has strongly condemned the actions of Rwanda in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Recall that on Sunday Congolese rebels announced that they had taken Goma, the largest city in the east of the mineral-rich country, after a lightning advance that has forced thousands of people to flee and fuelled concerns of a regional war.

Reacting to the development, the French Government expressed solidarity with DR Congo that fighting must stop and dialogue resume.

READ ALSO:

After arriving at the Council of European Foreign Ministers in Brussels, Barrot said, “France strongly condemns the offensive led by the M23, backed by the Rwandan armed forces, which has led to the death of six peacekeepers and the displacement of several thousand people.

“Fighting must stop and dialogue must resume,” Barrot said.

New Telegraph recalls that the United Nations Security Council on Sunday demanded that M23 rebel forces cease their ongoing offensive and stop advancing towards Goma.

Share

Please follow and like us: