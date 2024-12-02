France Boss Lauds Nnadozie Despite Victory Over Falcons

Share

Les Bleues of France head coach, Laurent Bonadie, has praised Super Falcons goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie. France defeated the West Africans 2-1 in a friendly encounter in Angers on Saturday night.

Les Bleues scored two quick goals before Ifeoma Onumonu reduced the deficit late in the first half. The hosts could have scored more goals but for some brave goalkeeping by Nnadozie. Bonadie singled out the shot-stopper for praise after the game.

“Nigeria is a team that defends well. We lacked efficiency and remained under pressure until the end,” the gaffer told a postmatch press conference. “Chiamaka Nnadozie made some good saves. I’m quite happy with the game.”

