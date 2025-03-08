France Begins Military Withdrawal From Senegal

Share

The French government on Friday handed over two military facilities to Senegal, the first formal step in ending French military presence in the West African country as the region shifts away from the former coloniser.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that Senegal’s neighbours, Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger have already pushed out French troops and turned to Russia for help fighting jihadist insurgencies on their territory.

France reportedly set up a joint commission with Senegal last month to organise the restitution of military bases and the withdrawal of 350 troops by the end of 2025.

In the same vein, France began its military withdrawal from Chad in December after the government there, an important Western ally in the fight against Islamic militants in the region, abruptly ended its defence cooperation pact with France.

READ ALSO:

“By the decision of the joint commission… the French side handed over facilities and accommodation in the Maréchal and Saint-Exupéry quarters to the Senegalese side,” the French embassy in Senegal said in a statement on its website, referring to sites in Dakar.

According to a jointly agreed timetable, other handovers will take place.

Senegal’s president, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, had said during his New Year’s Eve address that all foreign military presence in Senegal would be put to an end.

Faye had also said in an interview a month earlier that French military bases were incompatible with Senegalese sovereignty and would have to be closed.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

