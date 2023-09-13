France Bans Sale Of iPhone 12

The sale of the iPhone 12 has been banned in France due to the high levels of electromagnetic radiation it emits.

On Tuesday, the French agency in charge of radio frequency regulation issued a similar directive to the internet behemoth.

The ANFR has informed Apple that it must recall all iPhone 12 models sold in the country if the issue remains unresolved through a software update.

However, the World Health Organisation has in the past worked to alleviate concerns about the radiation that mobile phones generate.

It claims on its website that there is insufficient data to draw the conclusion that human exposure to low-level electromagnetic fields is detrimental.