France Bans Sale Of iPhone 12

The sale of the iPhone 12 has been banned in France due to the high levels of electromagnetic radiation it emits.
On Tuesday, the French agency in charge of radio frequency regulation issued a similar directive to the internet behemoth.
The ANFR has informed Apple that it must recall all iPhone 12 models sold in the country if the issue remains unresolved through a software update.
However, the World Health Organisation has in the past worked to alleviate concerns about the radiation that mobile phones generate.
It claims on its website that there is insufficient data to draw the conclusion that human exposure to low-level electromagnetic fields is detrimental.
The iPhone 12 was first released in September 2020, and it is still sold worldwide.
Apple told the BBC it was contesting the ANFR’s review, and said it had provided the regulator with lab results from the tech giant itself and third parties which show the device is compliant with all the relevant rules.
It said the iPhone 12 was recognised as being compliant with regulations on radiation levels worldwide.
France’s digital minister Jean-Noel Barrot told the French newspaper Le Parisien the decision was due to radiation levels above the acceptable threshold.
He said the ANFR found the iPhone 12’s Specific Absorption Rate (SAR) was above what is legally allowed.
“Apple is expected to respond within two weeks,” he said.
“If they fail to do so, I am prepared to order a recall of all iPhones 12 in circulation. The rule is the same for everyone, including the digital giants.”
The ANFR said the device’s SAR was 5.74 watts per kilogram – above the limit set by the European Union (EU) for a phone when it is held or kept in a pocket.
It will share its findings with other regulators across the trading bloc.
The news first broke on Tuesday in France – the same day that Apple unveiled its new iPhone 15.
That announcement was itself influenced by EU law, which required Apple to ditch its proprietary lightning charging port and replace it with a USB-C cable.
The new phone is the first since 2012 to feature an alternative charging port, and Apple says it will sell an adapter so people can use their existing cables.