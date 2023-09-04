France Ban Muslim Students From Wearing Abaya Dress To School

French authorities enforced a ban on the wearing of abayas by Muslim women and girls in schools on Monday, September 4, 2023.

New Telegraph had last week reported that when students all throughout the nation went back to school, over 500 outlets were under investigation due to the recently declared prohibition in France.

The government stated last month that it would outlaw the Abaya in educational settings, claiming that it violates the secularism in education standards that have previously seen Muslim headscarves outlawed on the grounds that they are a sign of religious allegiance.

The move gladdened the political right, but the hard left argued it represented an affront to civil liberties.

“Things are going well this morning. There is no incident for the moment; we will continue all day to be vigilant so that the students understand the meaning of this rule,” French Media quoted Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said as she visited a school in northern France on Monday.

Borne observed that despite the ban, there was a certain number of schools where girls had arrived wearing an abaya.

“Some young girls agreed to remove it. For the others, we will have discussions with them, and use educational approaches to explain that there is a law that is being applied,” she added.

The hard left has accused the government of centrist President Emmanuel Macron of trying with the abaya ban to compete with Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally and shifting further to the right.

Education Minister, Gabriel Attal, was said to have told RTL radio that authorities had identified 513 schools that could be affected by the ban at the start of the school year.

It was reported that there are around 45,000 schools in France, with 12 million pupils going back to school on Monday.

Prior to the start of the school year, he claimed that research had been done to determine which schools this may be problematic, and he added that some schools will be receiving qualified school inspectors.

Attal, however, said he was against imposing a ban on parents wearing clothes that had religious significance when they accompanied their children on school outings.

“There is a difference between what happens in school and what happens outside school. What matters to me is what happens in school,” he said.