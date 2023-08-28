France Ban Muslim Abaya Dress In State Schools

The French government on Sunday announced a total ban on abayas, the loose-fitting full-length robes worn by certain Muslim women, at state-owned schools.

Gabriel Attal, France’s Education Minister who disclosed this while participating in an interview on TF1 TV described the abaya as “a religious gesture, aimed at testing the resistance of the republic toward the secular sanctuary that school must constitute”.

“When you walk into a classroom, you shouldn’t be able to identify the pupils’ religion just by looking at them,” Attal said.

Speaking further, the Minister said, “I have decided that the abaya could no longer be worn in schools.”

READ ALSO:

He said, “Secularism means the freedom to emancipate oneself through school” and that he would provide clear guidelines on how schools should handle the ban.

With the justification that they are against secular rules, France has a tight ban on religious signs in public schools and government facilities.

While head coving have been prohibited since 2004, traditional Catholic influences have been long-since eliminated from public schooling.

A ban on full face veils was also enacted by the government in 2010, which was sharply criticised by the country’s Muslim population.

The new abaya policy is anticipated to go into force on September 4 when the new school year in France begins.