France Backs Georgieva for Second Term to Lead IMF

Kristalina Georgieva, the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), has gained support for a possible second term from France, a key vote of confidence as her current five-year term ends in September, according to Reuters. Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, speaking in Brazil on the sidelines of a Group of 20 meeting on Wednesday, said she’s doing a “great job” and his country would back her if she decided to seek another term.

Georgieva, 70, hasn’t publicly signaled her intentions. She has repeatedly said, including as recently as this week, that she’s focused on her current job. The leader of the IMF has always been a European national picked by European nations, a post- World War II understanding with the US, which in turn chooses the president of the World Bank. Over the IMF’s eight decades, five of 12 managing directors have been from France.

Georgieva, a Bulgarian economist, led the IMF’s efforts through the Cov- id-19 pandemic to funnel funds to country’s in need as the global economy cratered and has helped focus attention on debt distress among developing countries. She also incorporated climate- focused factors into the fund’s analysis of countries’ finances. Her support from the US, the fund’s biggest voting member, wavered following accusations in 2021 that she improperly influenced a World Bank ranking of China’s business climate.

Georgieva’s position on IMF voting shares aligns with many emerging markets, particularly China and Brazil, who have pushed for a larger voice at the institution to reflect their relative weight in the global economy.