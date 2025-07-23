Fr Nwebe Joy’s Blatant Attacks On Ebuka Obi: A Call For Disciplinary Action

The Nigerian Christian community is currently witnessing a troubling development, a public and persistent campaign of criticism launched by Catholic priest, Fr. Nwebe Joy, against Evangelist Ebuka Obi, leader of the fast-growing Zion Ministry.

What many see as a clear case of baseless antagonism is quickly becoming a broader discussion on unity, clerical ethics, and personal conduct within the Church.

A Clash of Doctrines or Personal Jealousy?

Fr. Joy, ordained over ten years ago, has gained attention in recent months not for his ministry, but for his vocal disapproval of Evangelist Obi’s teachings and methods. Chief among his criticisms are:

Obi’s emphasis on sexual purity: Fr. Joy alleges that the Evangelist uses this to attract followers, particularly among traditional Igbo Catholic faithful.

Public deliverance sessions: He claims these are undignified, though Obi’s supporters argue that they align with scriptural practices where Jesus cast out demons in full view.

Rapid growth of Zion Ministry: Some speculate that resentment may stem from the shift of attention and followers away from more traditional church structures.

Controversies Surrounding Fr. Nwebe

Critics have pointed to several incidents involving Fr. Joy that have cast doubts on his own moral standing. In one episode, he accused a female Zion member of inappropriate dressing — only to later admit to spending the night at her residence.

This revelation sparked backlash online, with many questioning both his motives and conduct.

In another viral video, Fr. Joy is seen invoking a curse while standing barefoot on bare earth — a gesture many regard as traditionalist and not befitting a Christian clergyman.

Evangelist Obi’s Silence: Strength or Strategy?

Despite the provocations, Evangelist Ebuka Obi has remained silent. There has been no public response or legal action taken, which many interpret as a sign of maturity and spiritual discipline.

Still, some of his followers believe the attacks amount to defamation and cyberbullying, and are urging the Catholic Church to take disciplinary action.

A Divided Church Sends a Dangerous Message

The broader concern is the effect this public spat may have on believers. Disunity among spiritual leaders sends a negative message to the faithful and undermines the moral authority of the Church.

The scriptures warn: “A kingdom divided against itself cannot stand.”

If Fr. Nwebe’s actions are motivated by jealousy, as some allege, then his attacks mirror the age-old biblical rivalries — from Cain and Abel to Joseph and his brothers — where envy led to destruction.

A Call for Intervention

It is time for the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria, and other Christian leaders, to step in and bring decorum to the situation. Personal disagreements or doctrinal differences should not become public spectacles.

The mission of the Church must remain above personal egos and rivalries.

Conclusion

Fr. Nwebe Joy’s campaign against Evangelist Ebuka Obi raises more questions than it answers — about motives, character, and the health of our spiritual leadership.

The Church must remain a place of healing, not hostility.

Let us remember: we are all labourers in one vineyard, and the harvest is too great for internal war.

Shalom.

Azu Okafor, Awka, Anambra State