FPNG Co-Invest Limited Acquires 5% Stake In NGX Group

Nigerian Exchange Group Plc has announced that a single shareholder, FPNG Co-Invest Limited, has acquired a five per cent equity stake in the company.

In a notification to the market, NGX Group disclosed that it was formally informed by FPNG Co-Invest Limited that its total shareholding in the company stood at five per cent of the issued share capital as of February 16, 2026.

With NGX Group’s market capitalisation valued at N239.622 billion, the five per cent stake translates to approximately N11.981 billion worth of shares, underscoring the scale of the investment.

The disclosure was made in compliance with Rule 17.13 of the Rulebook of Nigerian Exchange Limited (Issuers’ Rules), which requires notification once a shareholder attains or exceeds the five per cent threshold in a listed company.

The notice, signed by the Acting Group Company Secretary, Izuchukwu Akpa, stated that the communication was issued to formally inform the market of the development.

Under NGX regulations, shareholders are obligated to notify the Exchange upon reaching significant ownership levels, a requirement designed to promote transparency and uphold corporate governance standards by keeping investors informed of material changes in the shareholding structure.

The latest acquisition positions FPNG Co-Invest Limited among the notable shareholders of NGX Group and signals sustained investor interest in the holding company of Nigeria’s leading securities exchange.

Market analysts observe that such substantial stake acquisitions are closely watched, as they may have implications for corporate governance, strategic direction, and long-term shareholder value.