‘FPIs needed to sustain FX liquidity levels’

Citing what they describe as “low crude oil production and elevated Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) under-recovery costs” analysts at Fidelity Pension Managers Limited have said that Nigeria needs Foreign Portfolio Investments (FPIs) in order to sustain foreign exchange liquidity levels in the medium to long-term. The analysts, who stated this in their “Weekly Market Update” report released over the weekend, suggested that “further adjustments in the N/USD peg closer to its fair value and flexibility in the exchange rate” would significantly help in attracting foreign inflows back to the market.

They said: “For our out- look for the year, we believe the FX liquidity issues will remain over the short-to- medium term as we do not see any positive signal that represents an improvement in FX supply relative to the prepandemic levels. “Moreover, considering the tepid accretion to the reserves given low crude oil production and elevated PMS under-recovery costs, FPIs which have historically supported supply levels in the Investors and Exporters’ ( I&E) window will be needed to sustain FX liquidity levels in the medium to long-term. “Hence, we think further adjustments in the NGN/USD peg closer to its fair value and flexibil- ity in the exchange rate would significantly attract foreign inflows back to the market.” Following the announcement by President Bola Tinubu in his inaugural speech on May 29 that exchange rate unification would be one of the priorities of his administration, speculation has been mounting that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) might be preparing to de-value the naira. The development has resulted in the weakness of the local cur- rency at the I&E window.