FPI Inflows: Naira Climbs To Strongest Peak Despite Poor Reserves

The naira climbed to its strongest level in nearly four months last week, buoyed by steady foreign portfolio inflows and improved liquidity conditions, even as Nigeria’s external reserves continued their downward drift.

At the close of trading on Friday, the naira appreciated by 0.9 per cent week-on-week to N1,528.00 per US dollar at the official window— its firmest since March 14, 2025.

The local unit touched an intraweek high of N1,526.15/$ on Wednesday, bolstered by robust supply from foreign investors participating in the Open Market Operations (OMO) auction, with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) remaining notably absent from the market throughout the week.

Analysts welcomed the CBN’s restrained stance, saying it signals confidence in market-driven pricing and has contributed to easing speculative demand.

“By staying passive, the CBN is reinforcing credibility in the FX framework and shrinking arbitrage opportunities,” said analysts at FSDH Merchant Bank.

Market sentiment also turned mildly bullish in the parallel segment, where the naira gained N3 to settle at N1,557.00/$ on Thursday.

Forward market activity mirrored this optimism, with the naira appreciating across all tenors — advancing by 1.1 per cent at the 1-month contract (N1,566.00/$), 2.0 per cent at 3 months (N1,622.20/$), 3.0 per cent at 6 months (N1,707.98/$), and 4.0 per cent at the 1-year tenor (N1,879.61/$).