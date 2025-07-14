‘FPI Inflows Into Nigeria Hit $8.05bn In H1’25’

…CBN defends naira with $4.72bn

Nigeria attracted Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) inflows totaling $8.05 billion in the first six months of this year, “almost matching the total inflow of $8.53 billion recorded in 2024,” according to CardinalStone’s mid -year outlook report.

The report, which predicted that, “at the current run rate, inflows could reach $16.08 billion by yearend, marking the highest on record,” attributed the surge to “carry-trade opportunities,” occasioned by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) prolonged tight monetary policy stance.

Carry trade refers to a trading strategy that involves borrowing money in a currency with a low interest rate and using it to invest in a currency with a higher interest rate, with the aim of profiting from the interest rate differential.

The authors of the report noted that the CBN has maintained a stable policy rate, “even as several emerging market central banks have begun cutting rates.”

Noting that, “the CBN was reluctant to ease too quickly in an effort to keep rates attractive to foreign investors,” the authors of the report said they expect, “sustained FPI inflows, particularly as Nigeria prepares for a potential re-entry into the JP Morgan Bond Index, having been excluded for the past decade.”

They also said they expected fresh external borrowing by the Federal Government in the second half of this year to support external reserves accretion and liquidity.

As they put it, “as noted earlier in the fiscal section of this report, the Federal Government is seeking to raise $1.2 billion through the Debt Management Office (DMO) and a further $2.0 billion at concessionary rates through multilateral sources in 2025.

“Elsewhere, despite our base case expectation for a 50- 100bps reduction in policy rate, Nigeria’s carry trade is likely to remain attractive enough for providers of foreign capital, especially considering the positive macro traction and improved credit ratings.

“These proposed external borrowings, alongside other anticipated inflows, will likely boost the FX reserves to c.$41.00 billion by year-end, compared to $37.27 billion as of H1’25. “Overall, we project the naira to remain largely range-bound in H2’25 at N1,550.00 — N1,635.00/$.”

In its latest 2025 Article IV Consultation Report on Nigeria released on July 2nd, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) expressed support for the CBN’s sustained tight monetary policy stance, describing it as key to managing inflation and safeguarding macroeconomic stability.

New Telegraph reports that at its last Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting held on May 20, 2025, the apex bank left its benchmark interest rate- the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR)- unchanged at 27.50%.