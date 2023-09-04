FPEPC: We’re Confident Of Favourable Judgement – LP

The Labour Party (LP) has expressed confidence that the expected judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) to be delivered on Wednesday, would be in its favour.

National Publicity Secretary Obiora Ifoh, in a statement, said the party’s presidential candidate Peter Obi, will reclaim the mandate given to him by Nigerians on February 25.

“We are positive that the judgement will favour the Labour Party and our presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

“We are also positive that the will of the people will prevail. Most Nigerians have waited this long and their wishes will be granted.

“The mandate freely expressed on February 25 will be returned to the rightful winner of the election,” the party added.