FPDA Membership Induction: Laundry, Drycleaning Business Not For Dropouts – Chairman

Mr Ẹni-Ibukún Adebayo, the foundation Chairman of the Fabricare Professional Drycleaners Association (FPDA), has declared that the business of laundry and drycleaning is not for the choiceless, idle soul who may want to fall back on it as a last option of engagement.

Rather, the blunt-talking gentleman has insisted that the business is a “Professional profession”, a serious calling that impacts the lives of every human being in all facets of life, including the national economy.

Adebayo made the assertive declaration while giving his speech as the Chairman, prelude to the official induction of 80 members into the hallowed fold of the professional association, Tuesday at the LG Academy training room, Victoria Island, Lagos.

According to him, the FPDA members are not just cleaners or launderers but also custodians of hygiene in whose hands garments are preserved, restored and elevated and thereby enhancing dignity in appearance.

“We are not just dry cleaners or launderers. We are custodians of hygiene, caretakers of appearances, and artisans of confidence.

“In our hands, garments are not just washed; they are preserved, restored, and elevated. And in this moment, we collectively declare that our profession deserves its rightful seat among the pillars of economic relevance and professional excellence.

“Today marks not just the birth of a professional body, but a defining moment in the journey to dignify, structure, and elevate the Fabricare Industry in Nigeria and across Africa.

Unveiling the mission of FPDA, Adebayo stated, “Our Mission Is Clear: To build an ecosystem that protects, promotes, and empowers everyone in the value chain — from the washer man in Aba to the boutique cleaner in Victoria Island; from the industrial laundry technician in Abuja to the mobile launderer in Kaduna.

We are setting standards, we are raising voices, and we are building legacies.

He charged the 80 inductees across the nation that, beyond the certificate of induction being received, they were being saddled with the mandate to be worthy ambassadors of a dignifying professional body of high societal value.

“Today, you are not just receiving a certificate or a pin — you are receiving a mandate. A mandate to be ambassadors of excellence. A mandate to dignify your craft.

“A mandate to be accountable to your clients, your community, and your colleagues. Uphold the Code of Practice. Let integrity, professionalism, and service be your daily badge of honour,” the Chairman charged the inductees.

“To the government and stakeholders, we are ready to self-regulate, to collaborate, and to drive policy that reflects the dignity of our work.

‘With thousands of jobs at stake and a critical role in public health, we demand to be heard, seen, and supported. FPDA is open for strategic partnerships, investment, and policy inclusion.

“To All Present Today, let it be known that we were here when history began. Let it be said that we didn’t wait for the future — we built it. Thank you all for believing in this vision.”; Adebayo concluded