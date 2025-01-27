Foxes Sink Spurs As Brentford Breeze To Win At Palace

Share

Tottenham Hotspur suffered a fourth consecutive Premier League defeat as Leicester City completed a stunning comeback to climb out of the relegation zone.

The Foxes, trailing 1-0 at half-time, scored twice in four minutes after the break through Jamie Vardy and Bilal El Khannouss to end a run of seven consecutive defeats in the Premier League.

Brazil striker Richarlison had opened the scoring for Spurs just after the half-hour mark, heading in a brilliant cross from defender Pedro Porro.

Leicester captain Vardy equalised from close range a minute into the second half when goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky failed to deal with Bobby De Cordova-Reid’s cross.

Meanwhile, Brentford picked up just their second away win of the Premier League season as they scored two second-half goals to beat Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. They took the lead after they were awarded a penalty when Maxence Lacroix brought down Nathan Collins.

Share

Please follow and like us: