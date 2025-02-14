14 Escape Death In Third Mainland Bridge Auto Crash

Share

No fewer than 14 commuters on Thursday escaped near death experience in an accident that involved a commercial bus and a private car along the Third Mainland Bridge.

According to a statement issued by the Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) Adebayo Taofiq, the accident occurred at the Iyana-Oworonshoki area of the bridge when the commercial bus rammed into a private car.

Taofiq blamed the cause of the accident on excessive speeding by the commercial driver which led to a loss of control and the eventual collision.

He added that the victims who sustained some injuries were rescued at the Gbagada General Hospital by the Lagos ambulance team.

Reacting to the incident, the LASTMA General Manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, extended sympathies to the injured victims while stressing the need for speed limit compliance among drivers.

READ ALSO

He said, “The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority has again demonstrated its unwavering commitment to public safety by swiftly rescuing 14 accident victims following a devastating road crash at Ilaje, inward Iyana-Oworonshoki, along the Third Mainland Bridge.

“The incident involving a Mazda commercial bus (XN 997 KTU) was triggered by reckless speeding, resulting in the driver losing control and forcefully colliding with a moving Toyota Yaris (11150 DLA). The impact led to multiple casualties, necessitating an immediate emergency response.

“LASTMA officers, in collaboration with the Lagos State Ambulance Service, acted with commendable urgency, extricating 14 individuals, including the commercial bus driver, from the wreckage.“

Share

Please follow and like us: