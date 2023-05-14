Foursquare Int’l Appoints Emokpae First National President, Trinidad, Tobago

The Foursquare Church International has announced the appointment of Dr. Osaren Emokpae as the First National Leader and President of Foursquare Gospel Church, FGC Trinidad and Tobago and St. Vincent.

The announcement was contained in a statement signed by Publicity Consultant, Mrs. Abiola Olayande of Mindshare Communications Limited.

She said Emokpae, who occupies the position of the Executive Counselor of Foursquare Nigeria also is the Founding Pastor, Foursquare Gospel Church Macedonia Assembly, Dallas, USA and the Chairman, Wilson Badejo Foundation, has assumed duty to oversee the Foursquare mission in Trinidad and surrounding Islands.

The statement further said that Pastor Samuel Olubode was also appointed National Secretary/Diaspora Coordinator West Indies while Pastor Turnel Hendrickson was appointed Director of Home Mission, Foursquare Gospel church, Trinidad and Tobago.

At the church’s 9th International Missions Conference, which held between May 12 and 14, 2023 at Port of Spain and Chaquanas, Trinidad and Tobago respectively, the Nigerian High Commis – sioner to Trinidad and Tobago, Abubakar Ibrahim and his Deputy Udo Onyi and Emokpae, were billed as speakers at the conference.

“Key Speakers at the 9th International Missions Conference are Rev. Dr. Olu Farombi General Overseer emeritus of Foursquare Nigeria and Rev. Dr. Richard Oloidi, Founding Pastor of Riverdale Foursquare church Atlanta USA,” the statement said.