Foursquare Gospel Church Re-elects Aboyeji As Go

Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria has re-elected Rev Sam Aboyeji as General Overseer. Aboyeji will lead the church for another term of five years beginning in November. The chairman of the electoral committee, who is the Northern Regional Coordinator of the church, Rev. James Jacob, announced the re-election of Aboyeji, having received an overwhelming vote of 1,931 from the 1,979 votes cast by delegates who had gathered for the church’s special convention held on Monday at the Foursquare Camp Ajebo in Ogun State. This special convention comes on the eve of the church’s International Conference for Ministers and Leaders.

The church’s Constitution requires that the General Overseer secures simple majority votes cast by delegates for the renewal of his mandate at the expiration of his first tenure of five years in office. Part IV, Section 2 (h) of the constitution states thus: The General Overseer shall serve for a term of five years in the first instance. Thereafter, renewable for another final term of five years through a secret ballot of “yes” or “no” which shall be held in April at a Special Convention. Delegates present at the affirmation exercise described the electoral process which was conducted under a peaceful and godly atmosphere, as transparent and acceptable to the generality of the church membership.