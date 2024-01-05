Four Teenagers Charged To Court Over Alleged Unlawful Gathering

Four teenagers on Friday appeared before Iyaganku Family Court in Ibadan, Oyo State for alleged unlawful gathering and public annoyance.

The defendants, whose addresses were not disclosed, are charged with conspiracy and unlawful gathering on two counts charges.

New Telegraph reports that the four defendants Kehinde Sodiq, 17, Akande Azeez, 16, Mubarak Fakorede, 17, and Basit Odekunle, 16.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp. Gbemisola Adedeji revealed to the court that; the crimes were perpetrated on December 30, 2023, at 1:00 a.m. at the White House in the Labo area of Ibadan.

According to her, the offences violate sections 64 (a) and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The defendants, on the other hand, pleaded not guilty to the allegations brought against them by the police.

Mrs. O.O. Ogunkanmi, the Magistrate, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N100,000 apiece, with two sureties in the same amount.

Ogunkanmi stated that one of the sureties must be the defendants’ parent or guardian and must be accountable.

She, therefore, adjourned the case till March 17 for mention.