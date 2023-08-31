Four Teenagers Apprehend In Adamawa Over Cybercrime

At least four teenage boys were on Thursday arrested and detained by the Adamawa State Police Command for allegedly committing cybercrime in Yola, the state capital.

The suspects admitted to the authorities that since December 2022, they have been hacking into people’s bank accounts and cheating them.

Suleiman Nguroje, the state Police Public Relations Officer, told reporters that the suspects were detained at Shagari Phase 2, a housing development in Yola South LGA, by members of the police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) who relied on intelligence information.

He gave the names of the suspects as Jamilu Abubakar, 21; Asab Vitalis, 18; Honest Zubairu, 16; and Paul Ladan Vanasha, 17; all residents of Shagari Phase 2.

”The suspects confessed that they have been hacking into people’s bank accounts and debiting them,” he disclosed, explaining that they do this using advanced techniques and skills.

“Investigation so far has revealed that the suspects have been committing the offence since December 2022,” he added, revealing that fake $8,300 notes; one iPhone, and three Android phones were recovered from them.

He said the state Commissioner of Police, CP Afolabi Babatola, had directed that the suspects be arraigned in court upon completion of investigations.