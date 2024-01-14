Four Suspects Docked For Alleged Murder In Niger

Hajiya Fati Umar Hassan of Minna Chief Magistrate Court II has ordered the four Suspects to be remanded in correctional custody over the deaths of two Fulani herdsmen in Tugan Mallam, Paikoro Local Government Area of Niger State.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that Sanusi Bello and Abdulraheem Yakubu were killed, and their bodies, homes, and property were set on fire by the suspects.

The defendants appeared in court on four counts of criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide, causing grievous harm, and mischief by fire.

The accused; Yahaya Jibrin, Yakubu Hassan, Abubakar Danladi, and Abubakar Ali, are all residents of the Fulani settlement camp in Lambata, Gurara Local Government Area, Niger State, and are also herders.

ASP Mua’azu Abdullahi, the police prosecutor, informed the court that the four-count allegations are punishable under Penal Code articles 97, 221, 248, and 337.

READ ALSO:

According to the Police First Information Report, marked MN/CMC/CR/6/2024: “The four defendants conspired among themselves with (another now at large), armed themselves with cutlasses, attacked, and macheted Abdulraheem Yakubu and Sanusi Bello all over their bodies. Sanusi Bello died instantly, while Abdulraheem Yakubu was rushed to a clinic in Tugan Mallam, where he died while in the clinic.”

The police prosecutor further stated that after they committed the atrocious act, the defendants set fire and destroyed the deceased’s corpses, houses, and properties.

However, when the charges were read to them, just one of them pleaded guilty and acknowledged the offences.

As a result, the presiding magistrate, Hajiya Fati Umar Hassan, indicated that her court was just hearing their plea in a preliminary hearing since it lacked the authority to try them. She adjourned the case until January 24, 2024, for the mention.

She instructed the police prosecutor to urgently transmit their case file to the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) in the state Ministry of Justice for legal advice.