Four Suspects Arrested For Child Trafficking In Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command has announced the arrest of four suspects for alleged child trafficking.

Shehu Sani, 40, Tskan Isiaku, 43, Hafsat Hussaini, 24, all living in Ungwan Rimi and one Angela Onazu from Sabo, in the Chikun Local Government Area of the state, are the suspects of child trafficking.

The Kaduna State Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), ASP Mansur Hassan, revealed in a statement released on Tuesday in Kaduna that the operation saved 2-year-old Zainab and that the captured syndicates had admitted to their role in the horrific crime.

According to the statement, “The Kaduna State Police Command, under the astute leadership of CP Ali Audu Dabigi PSC, has achieved a significant breakthrough in combating child trafficking.

“On the 24th of March 2024 at about 1100 hrs, based on intelligence reports, police operatives successfully apprehended a notorious child trafficking syndicate operating within the state.”

It stated that the syndicate’s strategy includes picking off minors who are out on their own or running errands, and it counselled parents and guardians to exercise caution and mindfulness regarding their children’s or wards’ locations.

He emphasized that parents and guardians can play a critical role in protecting their children from potential harm by remaining informed and actively involved in their lives.

He said the recent arrest highlights the sobering reality of the dangers faced by children when left unsupervised, even for a brief moment.

The operation’s hardworking police operatives were lauded by Commissioner of Police Ali Audu Dabigi, who also reiterated the command’s dedication to working with local communities to guarantee everyone’s safety and security.

He continued by saying that people might create a safer atmosphere for kids to grow up in if they banded together and became more vigilant