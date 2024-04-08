Four Suspected Robbers Arrested In Adamawa

The Adamawa State Police Command operatives have arrested four suspected armed robbers and recovered the tricycle they allegedly took from one Nuhu Muhammad.

Muhammed raised the alarm after he was attacked along Jimeta Bridge in the state capital, Yola, on Sunday.

Abdullahi Yusuf, 22, and Umar Yahaya, 20, were identified as the alleged thieves in a statement released by SP Suleiman Nguroje, the public relations officer for the state police.

Hassan Ishaka, 24, and Shuaibu Abubakar, 19, are the other two.

The documentation identifies all of the suspects as citizens of Kwabura village, which is located in Borno State’s Hawal Local Government Area.

“Investigation so far reveals that the suspects boarded the tricycle as passengers to a certain location, around Viniklang, Girei Local Government Area. Upon reaching the Jimeta Bridge, the suspects applied force on the tricyclist, threatening him with dangerous weapons,” the police explained.

It stated that the victim was forced out of the trike by the accused, who then took off with it.

“A swift response from the Jimeta Division patrol team led to the arrest of these suspects and the recovery of the tricycle. The Commissioner of Police, CP Dankombo Morris, assured that the suspects will be charged to court for criminal conspiracy and armed robbery upon the conclusion of the investigation,” the police said.