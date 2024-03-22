Four Suspected Kidnappers Arrested In Akwa Ibom

The Akwa Ibom State command of the Department of State Services (DSS) has said it arrested four criminal suspects who were known for abducting innocent people and causing fear around the state.

According to a statement released by the command on Friday, the suspects were responsible for the January 27, 2024, kidnapping of two (2) other people and Ayo Bambe, the manager of “Me Lounge,” a hangout in Osongama Estate, Uyo.

Idris Abdullahi, Abel Attah Ekong, Itoro Edet Effiong, and Nsisong Edet Effiong were among the suspects arrested by the command.

It clarified that the four suspects who have admitted to the crime are members of a well-known gang that has been causing fear throughout the state and organizing other kidnapping cases in the past few years.

“Investigation by the command led to the arrest of ABDULLAHI, the driver of the syndicate in Port Harcourt, River State along with a Toyota Sienna vehicle used in the operation, on 16th February 2024.

“EKONG was apprehended at Otua Sega community of Ogbia LGA in Bayelsa State on 26th February 2024, while the duo of Itoro and Nsisong, two(2) siblings were arrested in their residence at Mbak Etoi in Uyo LGA, on 28th February 2024.

“During the investigation, the four (4) suspects confessed their involvement in the kidnap of the three (3) victims at Me – lounge and other attacks across the state.” It added.

A manhunt for additional members who are still on the run is still underway, but the suspects, based on the information that is now available, will be charged in court following their investigations.