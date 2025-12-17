Four Survive As Cessna 172 Crashes At Owerri Airport, NSIB Begins Probe

A Cessna 172 aircraft operated by Skypower Express crashed on Tuesday during an emergency diversion to the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport in Owerri.

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) confirmed that the flight, registered as 5N-ASR, was originally bound for Port Harcourt from Kaduna before the crew declared an emergency and redirected to the Imo State capital.

The aircraft went down in the approach area of Runway 17 around 8:00 PM local time.

Fortunately, all four individuals on board survived the impact, and emergency responders confirmed there was no post-crash fire.

Airport operations remain unaffected, with the runway staying active for other scheduled flights.

NSIB Director General, Captain Alex Badeh Jr., expressed relief over the lack of fatalities and confirmed that investigators have been deployed to secure the site.

Recovery efforts are underway to move the wreckage for a detailed