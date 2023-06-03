Four Students Awarded Scholarships By Nigerian Army

Four students from Command Secondary School, Makola, Ibadan in Oyo State, and Command Secondary School Ede Osun State have been awarded scholarships by the Nigerian Army for their outstanding academic performance.

The awards were given to the students by the General Officer Commanding 2 Division Nigerian Army, Maj. Gen. Mohammed Usman to the students who performed excellently in the Armed Forces Mathematics Olympiad Competition 2023 which was organized by the Ministry of Defence for Armed Forces Schools recently in Abuja.

However, the scholarship students were identified as Sofiat Lawal and Adesewa Ojediran both of CDSS Ede as well as Okeke Christopher and Showunmi Abdul Somad of CDSS Makola.

According to GOC, the event is to reward the students and their teachers for their hard work as well as encourage them to keep it up.

He, however, stated that he has contracted an Educational Consultant to carry out a 2 days training workshop for the teachers at each of the Command Secondary Schools in 2 Division’s Areas of Responsibility to help build on their capacity.

He also expressed joy in their performance especially in Mathematics assuring the students of his readiness to reward them abundantly.

In his welcome address, the Acting Director of 2 Division Education Service Lt Col Thafa Musa congratulated the students for their outstanding performance during the competition. He also thanked the GOC for awarding the deserving students.

Also in his stead, Mrs. Fumilayo Adeoye, Zonal Director of Quality Assurance Ministry of Defence, stated that the Olympiad Mathematics competition was organized by the Ministry of Defense (Education department) Abuja in collaboration with the National Mathematics Center Abuja.

Going further, she stated that the Command Day Secondary School Ibadan has done well to come 1st in the competition while Command Secondary School Ede also came 3rd.

The Armed Forces Mathematics Olympiad Competition 2023 was held in Abuja by the Ministry of Defence and involved 110 Armed Forces Schools in Nigeria that participated in the competition. This year’s event took place on 23 March 2023.