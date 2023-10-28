Four South-west States Show Interest In Tobi/abiola Sprint And Relays Meet

The 2023 edition of the Tobi/Abiola Sprint and Relays Meet is set to be bigger than organisers initially planned as athletics clubs and schools from four South Western States have expressed interest in participating.

An initiative of the world record holder in 100m hurdles, Tobi Amusan, and renowned quarter-miler Abiola Onakoya, both based in the United States.

The duo started the competition a few years ago to give budding athletes from Ogun State an opportunity to showcase their talents to be discovered and then get assistance and the support they need to take their career to the next level and if they merit it, a scholarship to study in tertiary institutions.

A renowned shot-put and discus champion, Olawale Olatunji, who is the Meet Director told the media that the 2023 edition would be held at the Otunba Dipo Dina Stadium, Ijebu-Ode from November 3 to 4.

“We are really happy that schools and athletic clubs from outside Ogun State want to participate in this edition, it shows our youth are delighted with the opportunity Tobi/Abiola are providing for them to showcase their talents at venues where the talents will be discovered,

where they will come in contact with coaches and other stakeholders in athletics that will assist to become world beaters like Tobi/Abiola he said.