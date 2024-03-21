Four Slain, As Terrorists Attack Zamfara Community

At least four people have died as a result of terrorist attacks on Mashaya Village in Jangebe District, Talata Mafara Local Government Area, Zamfara State.

It is said that the assailants, carrying highly advanced weaponry, entered the area and started shooting randomly, terrorizing the locals.

Speaking with reporters, one eyewitness verified the incident and the number of victims, adding that multiple other people were also hurt in the assault.

READ ALSO:

“The incident has left the village in a state of panic and uncertainty,” he stated.

The police are yet to issue an official statement in confirmation of the attack as of the time of filling this report.