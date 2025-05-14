Four Remanded In Rivers Over Kidnapping, Murder Allegations

Share

A Rivers State High Court, Port Harcourt has remanded Emmanuel Eke, Ogechi Ogbogu (popularly known as ‘United’), Charles Anayor (also known as “Biggie”), and Nelson Isaiah in the Port Harcourt Correctional Facility over allegations of kidnapping and murder.

The suspects are facing a three-count bordering on conspiracy, kidnapping, and murder. They are alleged to have, sometime in 2012, conspired to abduct and subsequently murder one Ndubuisi Orlu in Ubima community, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The four accused persons, alongside others still at large, allegedly kidnapped the victim, who was a teacher from Ubima, collected a ransom of fifteen million naira, killed him, placed his body in a sack, and buried him in a forest between neighboring communities.

