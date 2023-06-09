New Telegraph

June 9, 2023
Four Pre-school Children Stabbed In French Playground

Four very young children have been stabbed in a park near Lake Annecy, south- east of France. Police overpowered and arrested the attacker, Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said. Reports say the children were aged three or younger, and at least two were in a critical condition, reports the BBC.

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said that one of the injured children was a British national. One of the other children is reportedly Dutch. Police have confirmed that the suspect is a 31-year-old Syrian, who had refugee status in Sweden.

This story contains details some readers may find distressing. Regional deputy Antoine Armand de- scribed the attack as “abominable” and said authorities were investigating but knew “very little.”

