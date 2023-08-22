Four PDP Members In Ondo Make Melaye’s Campaign Committee

Ahead of the November 11 governorship election in Kogi State, four members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State have been named members of the Campaign Committee for the State governorship election.

The members of the Campaign Committee from Ondo State include Hon. Afolami Olabomi, Mrs Bosede Agbaje Salami, Hon.Yemi Eze, and Bamidele Ayodele.

According to the statement made available to New Telegraph, they are to serve in various committees of the Campaign.

Olabomi, a former House of Representatives aspirant in Akoko Northeast/Northwest federal constituency, would serve as Deputy Chairman of the Directorate of Mobilisation while Salami, the Coordinator of Articulated Global Movement (AGM), would serve in the Directorate of Physical challenge persons.

Eze and Ayodele would serve in other Directorates of the Campaign Committee for the PDP governorship candidate in Kogi State, Senator Dino Melaye.

Speaking at the first anniversary of the AGM yesterday, the PDP leaders promised to work for the emergence of Melaye as the next governor of Kogi State.

Among those at the anniversary were 20, 2023 were, former Deputy Governor of Ondo state and candidate of PDP for Ondo South senatorial candidate, Chief Agboola Alfred Ajayi, Festus O. Akingbaso member representing Idanre/Ifedore Federal constituency in the House of representatives.

Others included Hon. Yemi Ese of Ile-Oluji/Oke Igbo federal constituency, Hon. Bamidele O. Ayodele of Ifedore, and Hon. Victor Orimoloye from Owo constituency.

The group presented various awards of excellence to former Vice President and PDP Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Melaye. The coordinators of the AGM in different states were also recognised for their roles in the last elections in the country.