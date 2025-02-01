Share

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Friday confirmed the death of four operatives of the Anambra State Special Anti-Tout Squad after their vehicle rammed into a tipper fully loaded with sand along the Onitsha-Owerri Road axis of Oba, near New Road Junction.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the accident involved three vehicles, including a private Toyota Hummer bus with registration number UWN763XA, a government-owned Toyota Hummer bus without a registration number, and a Mercedes Benz tipper.

Reacting to the incident in a statement, the Sector Public Education Officer for the Sector Commander, Anambra State, Margaret Onabe, attributed the cause of the crash to a route violation, resulting in a head-on collision.

Onabe disclosed that five male adults were involved in the crash, while four males lost their lives, and one was injured.

She said, “The rescue operation was carried out by Anambra State Anti-tout personnel. The Federal Road Safety Corps team is currently managing traffic, and the crashed vehicles have been cleared from the road, allowing for a smooth flow of traffic.

“It is important to note that the FRSC rescue team was initially hindered in performing their duties due to an attack by local youths from the Oba community who claimed the crash was caused by certain people and insisted representatives of those people before any rescue could be done.

“The team had no option but to leave but returned after the police and other armed agencies arrived.

“The Sector Commander, Anambra State, Corps Commander Joyce Nnennaya Alexander, has expressed condolences to the families of the deceased victims.”

