Four Nigerians Arrested Over Alleged Drug Trafficking, Others In Libya

Libyan authorities on Tuesday disclosed it arrested four Nigerians in Sabha and Bani Walid on charges related to drug trafficking and testing positive for infectious diseases.

The Migrant Rescue Watch, an advocacy group in Libya disclosed this on its X handle on Monday.

According to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Sabha, they conducted a raid on the premises of two Nigerian suspects and seized 1,200 hallucinogenic pills alongside other illicit substances.

Both suspects were handed over to the Sabha Security Directorate for further investigation.

“CID in Sabha carried out a raid on a reported location and arrested two Nigerian drug traffickers.

“During a search of the premises, police found 1,200 hallucinogenic pills and other illicit drugs. Both individuals were transferred to the Sabha Security Directorate.

Furthermore, two Nigerians, a male and a female, were detained in Bani Walid during a routine health screening after testing positive for infectious diseases.

The Directorate for Combating Illegal Migration in Bani Walid transferred the suspects to Tripoli, Libya’s capital, for further processing and eventual repatriation to Nigeria

