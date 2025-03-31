Four More Survivors Pulled From Rubble In Myanmar Nearly 60 Hours After Earthquake

Share

Four more people have been rescued from the rubble in Myanmar nearly 60 hours after a powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck, killing 1,700 people.

Hundreds of people remain missing, with search efforts continuing in both Myanmar and neighbouring Thailand – where the death toll has risen to 18.

In Bangkok, rescuers are working to locate 76 missing workers stuck under a collapsed 30-floor unfinished high-rise.

Families are anxiously waiting for updates – one woman told the BBC she will wait “for as long as it takes”.

In Myanmar, which has been torn apart by conflict, the military is still carrying out air strikes, despite condemnation from the United Nations.

Meanwhile, Myanmar’s military chief has said 1,700 people have been killed following a huge 7.7 magnitude earthquake on Friday.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

