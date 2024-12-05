Share

No fewer than four members of the House of Representatives elected on the platform of the Labour Party (LP) defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday.

The Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas who made this announcement during plenary did not disclosed the reason for their defection.

The defecting lawmakers include Chinedu Okere (Owerri Municipal/Owerri North/Owerri West Constituency, Imo State), Mathew Donatus (Kaura Federal Constituency, Kaduna State),Akiba Bassey (Calabar Municipal/Odukpani Constituency, Cross River State) and Esosa Iyawe (Oredo Federal Constituency, Edo State)

However, political analysts suggest this shift could be tied to the realignment of interests as the 2027 general elections approach, alongside possible internal party disagreements within the Labour Party.

This development further bolsters the APC’s majority in the lower chamber, reinforcing its influence on legislative activities.

Meanwhile, the Labour Party is yet to issue an official statement regarding the defections.

