Four Killed, Others Injuried In Ondo Lone Crash

At least four persons died and ten were injured in a motor accident that occurred on Friday in the Stepdown Area of Ore, Odigbo Local Government Area, Ondo State.

According to reports, the lone accident involved a luxury bus bearing the registration plate KSF 93 YG and the driver was alleged to have lost control of the vehicle, resulting in the collision.

Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami, the state Police Public Relations Officer, stated on Saturday that occupants in the vehicle were transported to the hospital by Ondo Police Command officers.

She said, “Four people were confirmed dead and their remains were deposited at the hospital mortuary while 10 were injured and are being treated.

“Information has it that the vehicle left Port Harcourt for Lagos and on getting to the Stepdown Area of Ore, he lost control and entered a ditch which led to the accident.

“The public is hereby advised to check on their loved ones who left for Lagos from Port Harcourt with Chisco Transport on the above-mentioned date.”

Similarly, Mr Ezekiel Son’Allah, Ondo Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, verified the occurrence and stated that the victims’ remains had been deposited in a hospital morgue.

“The victims were taken to Grace of God Medical Clinic, Omotosho, and dead bodies deposited in the morgue of the same hospital as luggage and vehicle were handed over to the men of the Ore Police Division,” he said.