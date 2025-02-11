Four Killed, Many Injured, 10 Arrested In Benue Cult Clash

Share

Heavy fighting that broke out between two rival cult groups in Wadata area of Makurdi, Benue State, has claimed four lives , and many others left with various degrees of gunshots and axe injuries.

It was learnt that while two people were hacked to death in riverside, one other person was reportedly shot dead at the Wadata Police Barrack.

Also, another person was gunned down at the Wadata Rice Mill, all of Makurdi, the state capital. An eyewitness told reporters in Makurdi that trouble started when two rival cult gangs, the Red and Black in the area engaged in a battle of supremacy which resulted in the said casualties.

The eyewitness who identified himself as Sunday Aboh, explained that the clash started early on Sunday morning after the red confraternity engaged one of the blacks in a heated argument, resulting in the fight.

He said the argument led to serious fight and by the time the fight was over, two persons were found dead at the riverside.

Aboh said that another person and his neighbour whose name was given as Emeka, was also killed at Wadata Police Barracks, Makurdi on Sunday evening after he was attacked by the rival group in retaliation.

Narrating how it all started, Aboh said: “Sunday morning about 11am, I went to look for my neighbour to collect pressing iron and all of sudden I started hearing sound of gunshots.

When I enquired, I was told that cult boys are fighting at the riverside. “The next minutes, my friend called me to inform me that they have killed Vicks and his second.

I couldn’t believe it because I never knew he was a cultist despite our closeness. “Just this evening we were attending a meeting at the police barrack Wadata, when some of the boys (cult boys) traced Emeka to where he was attending the meeting, attacked and killed him.

They also proceeded to the rice mill and killed another person. “The victims are all my friends, I was even calling one of them on phone to come and see what was happening, only for me to be told that he was among those killed “As I am talking to you, the area has been deserted.

I am calling on the commissioner of police to deploy his men to the wadata area to avert further killings.” Meanwhile, the Police Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Sewuese Anene, confirmed the incident in Makurdi.

Anene, however said that rival cult groups clashed in Makurdi, yesterday, killing three persons. She said that 10 suspects were in police custody in connection with the incident while the command had removed the bodies of the dead to the morgue.

Anene said that the Commissioner of Police, Steve Yabanet, had ordered full investigation into the clash.

Share

Please follow and like us: