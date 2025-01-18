Share

No fewer than four individuals were reportedly killed on Saturday morning in the centre of Kyiv in a night-time Russian attack.

The Head of the Ukrainian capital’s military administration, Timur Tkachenko who confirmed this development in a statement sighted by Saturday Telegraph on Telegram said the deaths occurred in the city of Shevchenkivskyi district.

According to him, falling debris had also hit the Holosiivskyi district on the west bank of the Dnipro River that runs through the capital and in the Desnyanskyi district on the opposite bank.

READ ALSO:

Kyiv Mayor, Vitali Klitschko, said air defences were in operation around the city, adding that windows had been shattered in Shevchenkivskyi district, including at a metro station which had been closed.

Klitschko said smoke was coming out of an apartment building and repair crews had been dispatched to repair a damaged water main.

Meanwhile, authorities had warned of the danger of attack drones and missiles in the run-up to the attack.

It was gathered that the air raid alert on the capital was lifted after it had been effected for a little more than an hour.

Share

Please follow and like us: