Four Killed In Germany Hospital Fire Incident

No fewer than four persons were confirmed dead after a fire erupted at a hospital in the northern German town of Uelzen.

According to the local police on Friday, the cause of the blaze is still unknown as of the time of filing this report.

The fire, which occurred on Thursday night, also left “a double-digit number” of people injured, several of them seriously, a Lueneburg police spokesman said.

The fire broke out at 10:45 pm (2145 GMT) and when emergency services personnel arrived, flames were visible on the third floor as well as “a lot of smoke”, police had said in an earlier statement.

“Calls for help were heard” from the building, police added, and the hospital was evacuated as the fire was extinguished.

Police initially said one person had died in the inferno, before updating the toll on Friday.

According to German media reports, the four people who were killed were patients.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the fire, which is estimated to have resulted in more than a million euros ($1.1 million) in damage.

The reason for the fire remained unclear and an investigation was being conducted “in all directions”, the police spokesman said.