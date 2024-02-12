Four Killed In Fresh Attack On Plateau Community

Four persons have been reportedly killed by suspected Fulani herdsmen in a fresh attack on two villages of the Miango district of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Confirming the incident, the Publicity Secretary of the Irigwe Development Association, Davidson Malison said the assailants launched the attack on the Nkienzha community in the Miango district of Rigwe Chiefdom in the early hours of Monday.

According to the emerging news report, at least three persons were killed and one severely injured with machete cuts and receiving treatment at a medical facility.

The fourth death was recorded in another attack on Teegbe village on Saturday night while a car ambush occurred on Friday where the vehicle was burnt and one person sustained injuries.

The leadership of the Rigwe nation through the traditional council and development association described the resurgence of attacks and killings as callous and barbaric.

The paramount ruler of Rigwe Chiefdom Reverend Ronku Aka and Irigwe Development Association President, Robert Ashi are calling on security agencies to ensure that perpetrators of the heinous crime are apprehended and prosecuted accordingly.

Plateau State has been badly hit by blood-thirsty marauders of late with over 200 killed during Christmas Eve attacks in the Bokkos and the Barkin Ladi local government areas. Many houses and farmlands were also burnt in the overnight attacks and scores were injured.

The attack continued in the new year with the killing of over 30 persons and burning of many houses by assailants in Kwahaslalek village, a community in the Mangu Local Government Area in January.

The attack prompted Governor Caleb Mutfwang to impose a curfew on the Local Government Area which was later lifted.