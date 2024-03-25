“During the charity-giving process, especially when it involves sharing with large numbers of people, they have to inform the police to help put in place certain channels because we have some standard operational procedures.

“In that standard procedure, we have police officers who control the crowd. If such a measure were taken, I don’t think this would happen.

“We are sending our condolences to the public and family of the bereaved, as the commissioner of police has directed a distinct investigation to unravel the circumstances that surround the event.”