Four Killed, Five Abducted In Ogun

At least four people were allegedly killed, while one escaped death after unknown gunmen abducted five men in Oke Irinja, Owode Yewa Local Government Area of Ogun State.

New Telegraph learned that Adamu Saliu, 21, Aliu Babuga, 24, Dairu Salihu, 32, and Mohammed Abdulai, 35, were among the victims of Saturday’s event.

According to a police source, the four herders were abducted in a bush in the community.

The police source said the victims’ bodies were discovered in a thicket along Sokoto Road in Ilobi via Owode Yewa, with ropes tied around their necks.

An eyewitness, Saliu Amodu, who claimed to be the victim’s brother, told the Owode Yewa Divisional Police Headquarters that the five abductees were in a bush with their cattle when some unknown men arrived in a vehicle that a certain chief in the community requested. Unknown to them that there was no such call from anyone,

New Telegraph discovered that Amodu told the police that the five of them claimed to have joined the stated vehicle, and the man who drove the vehicle to the area and others entered and then drove away.

“They were my brothers. They were with their cows in the bush when some men brought a vehicle that Baale wanted to see them in. The five of them immediately followed the men and entered the vehicle.

Omolola Odutola, the Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed the occurrence to PUNCH Metro on Sunday, stating that an inquiry had begun to determine the circumstances of the incident.

“The corpses have been taken to the General Hospital in Ilaro for autopsy. We are investigating the incident to unravel the reasons behind it. No cow was stolen. And nothing was taken from them,” the state police spokesperson said.