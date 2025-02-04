Share

No fewer than four individuals have been reportedly dead and 13 others injured in a tragic road accident that occurred in Niger State on Monday.

New Telegraph gathered that the accident happened along the Agaie-Lapai and involved three trailer trucks that had a head-on collision as a result of overspeeding.

One of the trailers also carried cows and goats, during which 15 of the cows and 20 goats were killed when the driver attempted a wrong overtaking.

Confirming the incident, the Director General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Abdullahi Baba-Arah, said his desk officers and volunteers were involved in the rescue operation.

“NSEMA has received a report of a road crash that occurred today, 3rd February 2025, in Agaie LGA, along Agaie – Lapai road, around Al’Farma International School Agaie. It was a head-on collision of 3 trailer trucks, one carrying cattle & goats. The cause of the crash was attributed to wrong overtaking.

“The unfortunate incident, which occurred this afternoon, has claimed the lives of four persons, two people died at the spot, while two others died at the hospital.

“About 15 cattle died along with more than 20 goats. As of the time of filing this report, 13 injured persons have been rushed to Agaie General Hospital and are receiving treatment. Meanwhile, an NSEMA Agaie desk officer and some volunteers undertook the rescue operations, “Baba-Arah said.

Share

