Four Kidnap Victims Rescued In Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command has revealed that four kidnap victims were rescued in Dandume Local Government Area of the state on Saturday.

According to the state command, the victims were rescued in a joint operation with the Nigerian Army during a routine patrol along Dankolo village in Dandume Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking on the development, ASP Abubakar Sadiq-Aliyu, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer who spoke with newsmen said the rescue operation was executed during a routine patrol in the vicinity of Dankolo village.

He said, “In a bid to ensure the safety of lives and property, police, in collaboration with troops, rescued four persons kidnapped at different locations in the state.

“The relentless efforts and dedication of our security forces paid off, resulting in the rescue.”

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) further stated that the victims had undergone medical evaluations to ensure their health and had subsequently been reunited with their families.

The daredevil bandits have been wreaking havoc in parts of the state, killing and abducting unsuspecting citizens.