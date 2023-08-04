Four Injured, Property Destroyed In Attack On Ekiti APC Members

At least four persons, includ- ing a businessman, Chief Bode Olayinka, have been injured and goods worth several millions of naira destroyed at Efon Alaaye, Efon Local Government Area of Ekiti State, when hoodlums, suspected to be political thugs, unleashed violence on some All Progressives Congress (APC), chieftains in the area.

It was alleged that the attack may not be unconnected with the forthcoming local government elections in the state, billed to hold in December across the local government areas and local council development areas.

One of the victims, Mr Olaitan Olayinka, alleged that the assailants who numbered about 20, came to attack them with cutlasses, guns and other dangerous weapons in front of his family house, while relaxing on Monday evening.

Olayinka, who had plastered his forehead, narrated his ordeals in the hands of the hoodlums on yesterday in Ado Ekiti, alleging that a political leader in the local government area was behind the incident in a bid to silence other aspirants in the forthcoming election. He said, “I am a retired civil servant. I am also interested in contesting as Chairman of Efon Local Government Area.

But the political leader, with the use of a group of political thugs, attacked us. “They are saying they don’t want any other aspirant to contest against a said preferred aspirant, but I maintained my ground that I will contest and win.

“On 31st of July, 2023, during a masquerade event in Efon, the thugs had wanted to forcibly remove one of my customised caps from one of my supporters. When he refused to surrender it, the hood- lums descended on him, beat him up, and tore his clothes.”