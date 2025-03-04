Share

A Russian drone attack on Monday injured at least four people and damaged energy infrastructure in Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Odesa, sparking power cuts in the city and knocking out heating systems.

Confirming the development in a post on the Telegram messaging app, the regional Governor, Oleh Kiper, said a strike has damaged energy infrastructure, adding that there were power cuts now in parts of the city.

According to Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov, two of the injured people have been hospitalised.

READ ALSO:

Trukhanov said the attack also damaged several residential houses and two private kindergartens.

The mayor added that heat has since been restored to residential houses after a short break due to the attack that damaged the energy infrastructure.

There was no immediate comment from Russia about the attack.

Meanwhile, both sides have frequently denied targeting civilians in the war, which Russia started with a full-scale invasion of its smaller neighbour three years ago.

However, thousands of civilians have since died, the vast majority of them Ukrainian.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

