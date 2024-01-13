Four Illegal Tax Collector Apprehended In Benue

The Benue State Internal Revenue Services (BIRS) on Saturday said it has detained four illegal tax collectors in Makurdi, the state capital.

Confirming the development, the agency said the arrests were made in coordination with police from the Nigerian Hunters and Forest Security Services (NHFSS) and the Nigeria Police Force.

Jacinta Bernard, BIRS’s Media Officer, who made the disclosure in a statement circulated to journalists in Makurdi claimed the four suspects were detained while extorting money from minor vendors at Lafia Park on Makurdi’s North Bank.

She stated the crooks posed as members of the Makurdi Local Government Area Market Committee, which was formed to collect fees from parks and markets.

She stated that the suspects’ assertions were quickly verified via a phone call to the caretaker chairman of Makurdi Local Government Area, James Dwem, who denied them.

Bernard stated that the suspects were on their own because the agency was unaware of such operations in the local government region.

She emphasized that the agency has zero tolerance for criminality and would continue to target extortion, corruption, and unlawful tax collection to catch bad actors.