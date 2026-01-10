Four Govs. Sultan, Ooni, Receive Doctorate Degree At Kebbi Varsity

The Abdullahi Fodio University of Science And Technology Aliero (AFUSTA) in Kebbi State, has confered Honorary Doctorate Degree on four governors, Nasir Idris of Kebbi, Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto, Dauda Lawal of Zamfara and Hope Uzodinma of Imo States.

Also, the university conferred Doctorate Degree on Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III and Ooni of Ife, His Majesty Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II.

The conferment ceremony took place at the University premises during AFUSTA’s Maiden Convocation for the 2010 /2011 and 2023/2024 academic sessions held on Saturday, January 10.

In his remarks, the Kebbi State Governor, described the ceremony as not only a celebration of academic excellence, but also a reflection of the collective commitment to education as a cornerstone of sustainable development in the state and Nigeria at large.

He stated that, from inception of his administration, education has been placed at the center of the government’s development agenda, noting that no society can rise above quality of its human capital.

The Governor further explained that his administration has consistently invested in expanding access to education, improving infrastructure, strengthening institutions and supporting both students and educators.

He disclosed that over N100m was expanded for the successful conduct of the combined convocation ceremony, in addition to facilitating the appointment of chancellor and constitution of the university governing council.

Governor Idris also revealed that his administration released N449,000,000 million for the accreditation and expansion of academic programmes to enabling the university to offer courses that are relevant to societal needs and global standards.

Also speaking, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Danshehu Bagudu Gwadangaji, announced that a total of 7,221 graduands drawn from 13 academic sessions would be awarded degrees, diplomas and certificates

He added that, the Convocation coincides with 19 years of sustained academic activities at Abdullahi Fodio University of Science And Technology Aliero and represents the 1st Convocation ceremony in the history of the University.

The Chancellor of the University and Emir of Yauri Dr. Muhammad Zayyanu Abdullahi, expressed appreciation to Governor Nasir Idris for his unwavering support to the institution and the education sector in the state.

He emphasized that education remains the foundation of sustainable societal development and thanked the Governor for the confidence reposed in him through his appointment as Chancellor of the University.